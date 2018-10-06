× Arkansas Lawmakers On Kavanaugh’s Confirmation To Supreme Court; How Sens. Voted

WASHINGTON (CNN/KFSM) — Saturday (Oct. 6) afternoon the Senate confirmed Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. The final vote was 50-48.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge: “Just like he has done for years on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, Justice Kavanaugh will continue to use his extensive legal education and experience to protect the Constitution. I have been proud to support President Donald J. Trump’s nomination of Justice Kavanaugh because of his proven record of adhering to the Constitution and the rule of law, ensuring the liberties of all Americans are protected.”

U.S. Sen. John Boozman (R-AR): “I voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to be an Associate Justice on our nation’s highest court. He is eminently qualified and has earned the respect of the legal community by virtue of his distinguished record on the bench. I am confident Judge Kavanaugh will continue to be the fair and thoughtful jurist he’s demonstrated himself to be over the past 12 years on the D.C. Circuit Court.

U.S, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR): “Judge Kavanaugh was a distinguished jurist who respects our Constitution and the judiciary’s vital but limited role in our system of government. I expect Justice Kavanaugh will continue to interpret the Constitution and the laws as written, rather than asserting his own preferences as law. Sadly, because Democrats have long depended on activist judges to impose their unpopular ideas on an unwilling people, the Democrats waged a scorched-earth campaign of character assassination against him. But the Democrats’ crazed, hysterical attempt at left-wing mob rule has failed, and rightfully so. Today is a victory not only for Justice Kavanaugh and his family, but also for the rule of law, due process, fair play, and basic decency.”

Voted to confirm – Republicans:

Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri Sen. John Boozman, R-Arkansas Sen. Richard Burr, R-North Carolina Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-West Virginia Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tennessee Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyoming Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Nebraska Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colorado Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nevada Sen. John Hoeven, R-North Dakota Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Mississippi Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Oklahoma Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Georgia Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana Sen. Jon Kyl, R-Arizona Sen. James Lankford, R-Oklahoma Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky Sen. David Perdue, R-Georgia Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kansas Sen. Mike Rounds, R-South Dakota Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Alabama Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska Sen. John Thune, R-South Dakota Sen. Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pennsylvania Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana

Voted to confirm – Democrats:

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia

Voted against nomination:

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Washington Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland Sen. Tom Carper, D-Delaware Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Pennsylvania Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nevada Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Indiana Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-New Mexico Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-North Dakota Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii Sen. Doug Jones, D-Alabama Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia Sen. Angus King, I-Maine Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont Sen. Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri Sen. Bob Menendez, D-New Jersey Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Florida Sen. Gary Peters, D-Michigan Sen. Jack Reed, D-Rhode Island Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-New Hampshire Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minnesota Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana Sen. Tom Udall, D-New Mexico Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon

Vote withdrawn, but opposes nomination

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska

Not voting:

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana (supports nomination; attending daughter’s wedding)