Arkansas Lawmakers On Kavanaugh’s Confirmation To Supreme Court; How Sens. Voted

CNN (Getty Images)
WASHINGTON (CNN/KFSM) — Saturday (Oct. 6) afternoon the Senate confirmed Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. The final vote was 50-48.
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge: “Just like he has done for years on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, Justice Kavanaugh will continue to use his extensive legal education and experience to protect the Constitution. I have been proud to support President Donald J. Trump’s nomination of Justice Kavanaugh because of his proven record of adhering to the Constitution and the rule of law, ensuring the liberties of all Americans are protected.”
U.S. Sen. John Boozman (R-AR): “I voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to be an Associate Justice on our nation’s highest court. He is eminently qualified and has earned the respect of the legal community by virtue of his distinguished record on the bench. I am confident Judge Kavanaugh will continue to be the fair and thoughtful jurist he’s demonstrated himself to be over the past 12 years on the D.C. Circuit Court.
U.S, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR): “Judge Kavanaugh was a distinguished jurist who respects our Constitution and the judiciary’s vital but limited role in our system of government. I expect Justice Kavanaugh will continue to interpret the Constitution and the laws as written, rather than asserting his own preferences as law. Sadly, because Democrats have long depended on activist judges to impose their unpopular ideas on an unwilling people, the Democrats waged a scorched-earth campaign of character assassination against him. But the Democrats’ crazed, hysterical attempt at left-wing mob rule has failed, and rightfully so. Today is a victory not only for Justice Kavanaugh and his family, but also for the rule of law, due process, fair play, and basic decency.”
Voted to confirm – Republicans:
Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee
Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming
Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri
Sen. John Boozman, R-Arkansas
Sen. Richard Burr, R-North Carolina
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-West Virginia
Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine
Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tennessee
Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas
Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas
Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyoming
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa
Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Nebraska
Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona
Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colorado
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa
Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah
Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nevada
Sen. John Hoeven, R-North Dakota
Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Mississippi
Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Oklahoma
Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Georgia
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin
Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana
Sen. Jon Kyl, R-Arizona
Sen. James Lankford, R-Oklahoma
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah
Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky
Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky
Sen. David Perdue, R-Georgia
Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio
Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho
Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kansas
Sen. Mike Rounds, R-South Dakota
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska
Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina
Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Alabama
Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska
Sen. John Thune, R-South Dakota
Sen. Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina
Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pennsylvania
Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi
Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana
Voted to confirm – Democrats:
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia
Voted against nomination:
Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin
Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut
Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey
Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio
Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Washington
Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland
Sen. Tom Carper, D-Delaware
Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Pennsylvania
Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nevada
Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Indiana
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California
Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire
Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-New Mexico
Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-North Dakota
Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii
Sen. Doug Jones, D-Alabama
Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia
Sen. Angus King, I-Maine
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota
Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont
Sen. Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts
Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri
Sen. Bob Menendez, D-New Jersey
Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut
Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington
Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Florida
Sen. Gary Peters, D-Michigan
Sen. Jack Reed, D-Rhode Island
Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii
Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-New Hampshire
Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minnesota
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont
Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan
Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana
Sen. Tom Udall, D-New Mexico
Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland
Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island
Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon
Vote withdrawn, but opposes nomination
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska
Not voting:
Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana (supports nomination; attending daughter’s wedding)