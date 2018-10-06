Elkins Fire Department Is Now A Nationally Recognized Firewise Community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELKINS, Ark. (KFSM) -- The "Firewise" recognition is given to fire departments across the country who work to reduce wild-fire risks in their communities.

The distinction requires community leaders, planners, homeowners and fire fighters come together to present solutions for wildfire safety.

In Arkansas the risk for wildfires is high.

Lieutenant Dennis Mosher said the new recognition sets them up to be prepared.

"To work with the fire department to create a defensible space around homes, around buildings, structures, and stuff of that nature," said Mosher.

Being recognized also frees up grant money to help local fire department's to educate and train homeowners to prepare their properties in the event of a wildfire.