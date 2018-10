× Hot Springs Man Dies In Car Crash

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KFSM) — A 65-year-old man died in a single car crash early Saturday (Oct. 6) on Highway 7 south, according to an Arkansas State Police (ASP) preliminary fatal crash summary.

Larry Hamilton, 65, of Hot Springs, was driving south on Highway 7 in a 2016 Hyundai Tucson at around 2:38 a.m. near Mount Riante when the car left the road and hit a line of trees, according to ASP.