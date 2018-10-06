× No. 1 Alabama Rolls Over Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Alabama came into Saturday having not been tested all season long and that trend continued against Arkansas.

The Crimson Tide found the end zone on their first offensive possessions as they rolled to an easy 65-31 win inside Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas’s defense had been the bright spot in their first two SEC games but they were overpowered against the top rated team in the country. Alabama racked up 41 points and 463 yards of total offense.

The Razorbacks saw some success on offense as Ty Storey complete 17 of his first 25 passes and had 14 first half points but Arkansas did not have near enough fire power to keep up.

Tua Tagovailoa’s had another big day at quarterback as the Tide’s starter went 10-of-13 passing for 334 yards and four touchdowns.

Arkansas had a chance to make things interesting in the second quarter after a Ty Storey touchdown pass was followed by a fourth down stop by the Razorbacks defense. The Hogs quickly moved inside the red zone but the drive was stopped as Storey fumbled on a quarterback draw just shy of the goal line.

A potential score would have closed the gap to 21-14 but instead Alabama went 99 yards on the ensuing drive to make it a 28-7 game and the route was on.

Rakeem Boyd took advantage of being the focal back in the Arkansas offense as he accounted for more than 130 yards, including the first 100-yard game of his Razorbacks’ career.

Storey finished the game 25-of-39 for 230 yards and two touchdowns while throwing an interception. Storey added 36 yards rushing but lost two fumbles.