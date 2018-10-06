Scattered Shower Chances Continue This Weekend

Low chances for scattered showers continue through Sunday and into the first half of next week. The heaviest rain will stay in western Oklahoma. A cold front parked just towards our north will stay away until Wednesday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The best chances to see some showers will be Saturday night, and Sunday afternoon with pop-up shower possibilities.

Rain Zones: Saturday Night

Rain Zones: Sunday

Over the next four days, a few of us may receive an inch of rain while many Arkansas see half an inch or so.

The cold front will swing through and will finally cool us down Wednesday afternoon. The humidity will be cleared out as well.

-Matt