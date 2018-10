Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The Girls Shelter of Fort Smith is a residential program for females that have been ordered out of their homes.

The Girls Shelter is hosting a Mum Fundraiser on October 6th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

5NEWS Anchor Daren Bobb is joined by Pam Miller and Meredith Rhea to discuss more about what is going on at the shelter.