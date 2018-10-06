Tinkerfest 2018 Held At The Scott Family Amazeum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) -- The Scott Family Amazeum had lots of families visiting Saturday (Oct. 6) for their annual 'Tinkerfest.'

The one-day celebration of creativity includes artists from across the country.

The interactive experiences allows guests the chance to play and learn alongside the creative minds, as well as representatives from other children's museums and science centers.

Organizers with the Amazeum said it is all about giving kids an environment that brings excitement to learning.

Scott Family Amazeum Marketing Manager Paul Stolt said what Tinkerfest has to offer.

"Playing is the language of kids and the more they tinker the more they start to learn how things go together, how they come apart, how they can change things, they start to make all those decision that help them later on when they have to try to figure things out for real," said Stolt. "They can come here and play and figure things out and they'll carry that forward with them."

The Tinkerfest in Northwest Arkansas is part of a nationwide partnership that involves locations in eight different states.