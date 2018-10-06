× WATCH: Rainy Pattern Begins

An on-and-off soggy pattern begins today as a cold front moves closer to our area. As of early Saturday morning, it stalled across Oklahoma and Kansas. As it tracks closer to us, rain chances will continue to increase.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A few showers are possible during the Razorback game today. There's no major washout expected, but a few brief downpours are possible. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and rise to the low 80s.

Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 80s. If you see a shower where you live, it'll feel cooler. There's no major relief from the heat as we sit in front of the cold front.

Futurecast 11AM - A few scattered showers will develop in Northwest Arkansas this morning. Heavy downpours are possible, but they will move out of the area quickly.

Futurecast 5PM - Rain coverage increases by late afternoon. These showers and storms will be brief.

-Sabrina