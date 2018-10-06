CLICK HERE FOR THE FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT SCOREBOARD

WATCH: Rainy Pattern Begins

An on-and-off soggy pattern begins today as a cold front moves closer to our area. As of early Saturday morning, it stalled across Oklahoma and Kansas. As it tracks closer to us, rain chances will continue to increase.

 

 

A few showers are possible during the Razorback game today. There's no major washout expected, but a few brief downpours are possible. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and rise to the low 80s.

Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 80s. If you see a shower where you live, it'll feel cooler. There's no major relief from the heat as we sit in front of the cold front.

Futurecast 11AM - A few scattered showers will develop in Northwest Arkansas this morning. Heavy downpours are possible, but they will move out of the area quickly.

Futurecast 5PM - Rain coverage increases by late afternoon. These showers and storms will be brief.

-Sabrina