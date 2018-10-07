2 Arrested For Fatal Shooting Of McLoud Teen
MCLOUD, Okla. (CBS) — On Sunday (Oct. 7), officials confirm two people have been arrested for the shooting that killed a 16-year-old in McLoud.
The shooting took place at a home on East Heritage Park Road Friday (Oct. 5) evening.
Kaylen Thomas, was shot in the head, and then taken to OU Medical Center where she died, according to officials.
The suspects names have not been released.
A witness on scene heard the shot and rushed to the home to help.
“Once I went inside I said where is she at. He pointed me to the room she was at and when I went in the room I saw what happened,” said Larry Gonzales, witness.
Neighbors said a group of teenagers were at the home. The victim was found in a pool of blood.
Gonzales said another person helped him apply pressure to the wound, but there was too much blood to tell where the victim had been shot.
Gonzales was also on the phone with 911 and said the dispatcher asked him if you could see a weapon in the room.
“The operator on the phone was like, ‘Can you see a gun, can you see a gun?’ I didn’t want to disrupt the crime scene and I didn’t want to move anything that shouldn’t be moved,” said Gonzales.
Gonzales said he couldn’t find the weapon.
The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where she passed away from her injuries.