Candlelight Vigil Held For Mental Health Awareness

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) -- The Northwest Arkansas community gathered Sunday (Oct. 7) night for the 14th Annual candlelight vigil for Mental Health Awareness at Saint Paul's Church.

Fayetteville's vigil coincides with the nationwide recognition of Mental Illness Awareness week, and celebrates courage, recovery and victory over mental illness.

"There's no shame in having a mental illness anymore than there is if you have cancer, diabetes or heart disease," said Mental Health America Co-chair Jerri Skaggs.

Mental health awareness hits close to home for her ... her son has Schizophrenia.

"The brain is an organ just like the heart and sometimes it gets sick and it needs treatment ... and they need our help," said Skaggs.

She and several others attended Sunday's vigil.

The event has brought in nine speakers from the community with a personal connection to mental illness.

It's part of a campaign to destigmatize what many call a "common problem."

"One in four people this year will have a diagnosable mental illness. So it touches everybody and affects everybody, and we just want people to know that mental illness is just like any other illness. If you need help please reach out and get the help that you need," said Mental Health American President Chuck Burklow.