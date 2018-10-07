Lavaca: Community Fundraiser For Bailey Vann

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAVACA, Ark. (KFSM) -- Sunday (Oct. 7) the Casey's convenience store in Lavaca rallied around Lavaca High School Senior Bailey Vann by having a community car wash fundraiser.

Bailey was diagnosed with cancer a week before his 18th birthday.

Event coordinators said he had a tumor in his chest which was discovered after struggling at football practice.

He's now making frequent trips to the doctor for surgery and treatment.

The community held the fundraiser in hopes of raising money for his family to lessen their financial worry.

"That's just the American thing to do and that's what we are going to do," said Event Coordinator Tim Elkins. "We got on Facebook and got involved with it. We are going to try to make a difference out here ... we're washing some cars and trying to raise some money for this young man. He's fighting a hell of a fight and we are enjoying being out here and helping him out."

Money raised will go toward helping Vann and his parents with financial expenses and trips back and forth to Children's Hospital.