Paris Girl With Cystic Fibrosis Named Homecoming Queen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARIS, Ark. (KFSM) -- An Arkansas teen is celebrating as homecoming queen after worries she would be stuck in a hospital bed during the event.

Paris teen McKendalyn Martinez is a cystic fibrosis patient and spends countless hours at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock.

When her classmates nominated her for homecoming court the hospital staff made it their mission to make sure she could attend the dance.

Her medical team did hair, nails and makeup. Other hospital staff brought her a corsage.

"I laughed a little, cried a little. I just wanted to experience the whole thing and be out there and support my school in a way I haven't been able to, because I haven't been at school in a couple of years," said Martinez.

Martinez had an Angel One Ambulance escort while she attended her school's pep rally, parade and homecoming court presentation at the game.