× Razorbacks Pick Up 4-Star Defensive End

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – One day after putting up 31 points against top ranked Alabama, Arkansas landed a four-star commitment in Dante Walker from Ellenwood, Georgia.

Walker also had offers from other SEC schools in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi State, Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

The 6’2″ 235 pound defensive end said that he was locked in to the Razorback program and has no plans of changing his mind. He joins four other four-star or higher recruits and seven other defensive linemen in his class. Arkansas has 21 total commits in next year’s signing class.

Walker’s commitment comes just after another four-star recruit pledged to the Hogs in wide receiver Trey Knox out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

He announced his plans to come to Fayetteville via Twitter, saying:

“I would like to thank God, my family, and the entire Razorback staff for giving me the opportunity to become a better student, player, and man. I have made one of the biggest decisions of my life thus far. Having the love for football and family has been my number one priority. I have found it here. I would like to announce I have committed to the University of Arkansas. #GoHogs”

Walker is a four-star on the 247Sports Composite Ranking, with a listing of No. 24 in the nation as a weak-side defensive end and No. 35 overall recruit out of Georgia.