× UPDATE: CANCELLED – Severe Warning for Washington, Benton County

UPDATE: CANCELLED 3:44PM

A new Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Benton & Washington County. Siloam Springs, Gentry, Cave Springs are included in the warning.

Damaging winds and hail up to quarter size will be possible with the strongest part of the storm.

The storm has shown rotation at times and brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

-Garrett