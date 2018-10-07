Shower Chances Go Down Until Tuesday

The front that is separating crisp, fall-like air and hot, humid air is lifting back towards the north as a warm front Sunday night and Monday. There is still a 20% chance of a shower, before the front returns Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sunday Afternoon:

The better rain chances will stay west of Arkansas.

Temperatures on Monday will stay warm as the humidity continues to stick around the area.

Eventually this cold front will swing through Wednesday morning, knocking down the temperatures and the humidity for a long time.

-Matt