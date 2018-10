Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KFSM) -- Storms moved across parts of Benton County Sunday (Oct. 7).

A tree fell at a home in Siloam Springs around 3 p.m. It hit near the home and a nearby fence, but the homeowners tell 5NEWS, "the damage isn't as bad as it looks."

The home is on North America Court near Cheri Whitlock Drive.