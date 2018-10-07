× Walmart AMP Un-Celebrando La Musica Due To Severe Weather

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM” — The Walmart AMP has temporarily stopped “Celebrando la Musica” because of severe storms in the area and the threat of lightning.

The weather delay mention is posted on their web page, waltonartscenter.org.

“All patrons are being asked to leave the venue and seek shelter. One the threat has passed we will evaluate whether or not we will be able to continue the event,” the AMP stated.

The event featured Noel Torres, Memo Ibarra and The Diving Voices of Son Sin Genero with the Arkansalsa Band.