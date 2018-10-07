× WATCH: Scattered Showers, Heat Continues

The cold front from yesterday parked itself to our northwest. Hot and humid air continues to move Arkansas due to southerly winds. Due to the front, scattered showers are possible today, but rain chances decrease tomorrow for us. By Tuesday and Wednesday, the cold front will push through bringing heavy rain, cooler temperatures, and drier air afterwards.

Afternoon highs will still be warm, as almost everyone sits in the low to mid 80s. If you see a rain shower, it'll feel cooler.

Futurecast 10AM - Spotty showers continue to move through the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas. Heavy downpours are likely. The heaviest rain coverage will stay to our west this morning.

Futurecast 5PM - Scattered showers continue this afternoon. A few strong storms are possible.

Rain chances decrease for tomorrow. However, the cold front moves through Tuesday night into Wednesday. It becomes much drier by the end of the week.

-Sabrina