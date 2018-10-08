× Crews Rescue Students On Kansas City School Bus Stuck In High Water

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Water rescue crews responded to a school bus full of students that was trapped in high water early Monday.

The call for help came around 7 a.m. from Oldham Road and Hillcrest Road. The person who called 911 noticed water had seeped into the bus and up to the third step.

In the FOX4 video player, a reporter spoke with a mom who had children on the bus. She said her daughters noticed a vehicle honking at the bus as they approached the flooded road, but the driver didn’t notice the high water until it was too late.

By 7:30 a.m. the students were off the bus and safe. The rescue crew had them exit the bus through the back door. They got wet walking to dry ground that was nearby.