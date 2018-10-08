Drive-By Shooting In Altus, Elderly Woman Used As Getaway Driver

ALTUS, ARK. (KFSM) — An elderly woman was unsuspectingly part of a drive-by shooting Saturday (Oct. 6) night.

According to Franklin County Chief Deputy Jeff Wood, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at 715 Hendrix St. in Altus.

20-year-old David Asbury was shot in the upper arm and was treated at a local hospital.

Asbury was visiting a home at the time of the shooting, Wood told 5NEWS.

Deputies are searching for the suspect, David Raymond Joseph Gabaldon, a 31-year-old Hispanic male from Kansas City, Missouri.

Raymond is described as 6’2″, 190Ibs with brown eyes, and is still likely armed with a .22 handgun in the Clarksville area, Wood said.

Wood told 5NEWS the driver of the car was an elderly woman for Altus.

Deputies say the woman was allowing Raymond to stay at her home and offered to give him a ride that night. It’s not clear what their relationship is at this time.

The woman told investigators she dropped Raymond off in Clarksville after the shooting, and that she was not aware he planned on shooting Asbury.

Woods says the woman is not being charged in connection to the crime for now.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown.

Check back for updates to this story as more information is released.