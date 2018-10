× Full Interview: Chad Morris Holds Weekly Press Conference

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Two days after putting together their best offensive effort since the season opener, Arkansas coach Chad Morris met with the media.

Catch his full interview below as Morris recaps the loss to No. 1 Alabama and previews this week’s game against Ole Miss at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

