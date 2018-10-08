High Speed Chase Ends In Crash At War Eagle Cove, 1 Suspect Still At Large

WASHG (KFSM) — Police are searching for one suspect after a high-speed chase ended in a crash Monday (Oct. 8) evening.

The chase started in Madison County and ended at War Eagle Cove in Washington County around 5:30 p.m., Arkansas State Police told 5NEWS.

What prompted the chase has not been confirmed, but police say three people were involved.

Two suspects were arrested at the scene of the crash, and one person is still at large after fleeing.

State police do not believe the suspect is still in the War Eagle Cove area at this time, and they say there is no threat to the public.

No details about the suspects have been released.

State police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office helped with the arrest.

Check back for updates as more information becaomse available from Arkansas State Police.