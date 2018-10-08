Local Fire Departments Participate In National Fire Prevention Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) — It's National Fire Prevention Week, and firefighters are working to help educate kids on fire safety.

Local firefighters will visit elementary schools to make sure that children know the fire safety essentials.

This year, they will teach kids the phrase 'Look, Listen and Learn." That's to look for places a fire could start, listen for the sound of a smoke alarm, and learn two ways out of every room.

Rogers fire captain Dennis Thurman said that it's important to have a fire safety plan that everyone in the family understands. While it's mainly elementary students learning about fire safety this week, they can spread those tips to the whole family.

"Really listen to that message that those kids are bringing home," he said. "I mean, they're coming home and they are excited about it. They've had an opportunity to go through the fire safety house and see a bunch of firemen come in and put their gear on. They are coming home excited about it, so encourage that excitement and do something with it. If you don't have a plan, make a plan. If you do have a plan, practice your plan."

National Fire Prevention Week runs through Saturday, Oct. 13.