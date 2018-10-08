Old Post Office On Fayetteville Square Vandalized

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Old Post Office on the Fayetteville Square was vandalized over the weekend.

Someone climbed onto the roof and several awnings to “tag” the building with spray paint. Phrases like “I hate you” and “kill the rich” were spray painted on the brick building, as well as several vulgarities.

Fayetteville Police say there are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information can call the Northwest Arkansas Crime Stoppers at 790-TIPS. Those who call may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.