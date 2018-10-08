× Republican, Democratic Candidates Graduated From Same High School, Likely A First In State’s Gubernatorial History

LITTLE ROCK (TB&P) — There are plenty of differences between the Republican and Democratic candidates in Arkansas’ gubernatorial race this year.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the Republican, and Democratic challenger Jared Henderson also have a common denominator, one that’s believed to be a first in the state’s modern political history

Hutchinson and Henderson are both graduates of Springdale High School. The governor graduated in 1968; Henderson in 1997.

Has there ever been a governor’s race in Arkansas where the candidates from the two major parties are graduates of the same high school? It’s an interesting oddity, at the least. But a historical first?

