× Silver Alert Issued For Couple Out Of Boone County

VALLEY SPRINGS (KFSM) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Boone County couple after they left a residence on Saturday and never arrived home.

The alert was issued by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office for Ronnie and Bonnie Paul of Valley Springs, a small town southeast of Harrison. The couple was believed to be driving a red 2012 Hyundai Sante Fe with a license plate of 917PSG.

Ronnie Paul has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease, and Bonnie Paul is said to be in poor health and can get easily confused, investigators said. Both rarely travel outside Boone County.

A debit card for the couple was used at a convenience store in Bee Branch about 7:30 am. Saturday morning. The couple was last known to be at a home on Highway 65 South in Valley Springs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Brent Jones with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 741-8404.