Strong Storms Ahead Of Cold Front Tuesday Evening

The cold front everyone has been waiting for will swing through Tuesday night and early Wednesday. As it comes in, it will be producing strong-to-severe storms in eastern Oklahoma and western Oklahoma.

The entire area is under a Level 2 out of 5 (SLIGHT) severe risk Tuesday evening. All modes of severe weather are possible, with a heavy focus on gusty winds as the line of storms pushes through.

The timing may change by an hour or two until the front approaches. However, expect stormy weather to move west to east in the late afternoon and overnight hours. Before the front swings through, some isolated storms will pop up after 5-6PM, some of these could rotate. The main line of storms should wait until after sunset to march through. Everyone will be impacted by the weather.

FUTURECAST: Mid-Afternoon

FUTURECAST: Late Evening

FUTURECAST: Wednesday morning

By Wednesday morning, there may be a stray shower or two, but get ready for cold northwesterly winds and 50s/60s through the day.

Here are the severe threats we are watching for. Gusty winds are our main concern, but with rotation in the atmosphere, there is a tornado potential.

-Matt