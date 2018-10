× Truck Slams Into Apartment Complex In Springdale

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Springdale firefighters were called to the scene of a truck that had plowed into an apartment complex early Monday morning (Oct. 8).

The black pickup slammed into a building at Montecito Springs Apartments at 514 Butterfield Coach Road in east Springdale, firefighters said.

No one was injured, firefighters said, but the building sustained enough damage to force an evacuation.