× UA Track Team Member Arrested On Domestic Battery Charge

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A member of the University of Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Track team was arrested Sunday afternoon on a domestic battery charge.

Kevin Kissenger Harris, 22, was arrested on a charge of third-degree domestic battery. Harris is accused of hitting his girlfriend during an argument at Walmart on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

According to a report from the Fayetteville Police, a woman called to report that her boyfriend, later identified as Harris, backhanded the side of her head, including her left ear. The officer said he observed that the woman’s ear was “bright red and swollen compared to her other ear.” She said they were arguing while sitting in her car in the Walmart parking lot.

She told police she made him exit the car, and she drove home to call police. She had police escort her to their residence so she could gather her belongings so she didn’t want to live with Harris anymore.

She told police that “this isn’t the first time he’s hit her and that she wants to press charges because she’s ‘tired’ of it,” according to the report.

Police later spotted Harris walking down the street and asked him about the altercation. Harris game a similar story, but he said she was poking him in the side of his head and he swung his arm to make her stop and struck her head.

Harris was then placed under arrest, the report said.

Harris was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was released on $1,085 bond. He has a court date of Nov. 26.

KFSM has reached out to the University of Arkansas but has not received a comment.