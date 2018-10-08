× WATCH LIVE: Election Debates Taking Place On AETN

CONWAY (KFSM) — The Arkansas Education Television Network is hosting a set of debates of the major races taking place this November in Arkansas.

The debates include candidates for the four U.S. congressional districts as well as attorney general, secretary of state, lieutenant governor and governor.

The debates will be streamed live as they are taped for evening broadcasts all this week.

The live stream will include the Fourth District race for Congress at 11:30 a.m. today (Oct. 8) and the Third District candidates at 4:30 p.m. KFSM will provide a link to the live streaming production by AETN below.

