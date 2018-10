× Water Main Break Slows Traffic On Township In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A water main break is slowing traffic on Township Street in Fayetteville early Monday morning (Oct. 8).

Fayetteville Police dispatch said police were informed of the water main break at Township Street and Juneway Terrace. Police said the city was working to repair the break.

Traffic is slowed in the area, and drivers are encouraged to use caution while workers are present.