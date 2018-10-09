× 123 Missing Kids Recovered In Michigan During One-Day Operation

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (KDVR) — A one-day sweep by law enforcement agencies in Michigan resulted in the recovery of 123 missing children, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

The sweep, called Operation MISafeKid and conducted on Sept. 26, and was aimed at locating victims of sex trafficking.

“Three cases were identified as being possible sex trafficking cases, and one homeless teen was transported back to the command post after it was discovered that he had not had anything to eat in three days,” the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release.

“He was then debriefed and turned over to Child Protective Services for aftercare.”

During the one-day operation, out of 301 case files, 123 children were identified and recovered safely.

The U.S. Marshals Service did not elaborate on where the children were located.