× Accidents Slowing Northbound, Southbound Traffic On I-49 Near Winslow

WINSLOW (KFSM) — Multiple accidents are slowing northbound and southbound traffic on Interstate 49 near Winslow, according to Arkansas State Police.

A vehicle rolled over about 3:52 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 9) just north of the tunnel and was slowing traffic along the right, northbound shoulder, police said.

A semi-truck and car were involved in accident about the same time just a mile north, impacting the southbound inside lanes.

Heavy rains are expected in the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas throughout the evening.