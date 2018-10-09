Arkansas Medical Marijuana Program Well Behind Other States

LITTLE ROCK (TB&P) — When Arkansas voters took the step to legalize medical marijuana in the November 2016 election, the Natural State was hailed as an outlier for being the first state in the Southeast U.S. to make such a bold move.

Today, with Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and other surrounding states pushing forward with medical marijuana programs or early stage plans and ballot initiatives to legalize medical cannabis, Arkansas is now an example of a “red state” facing marijuana implementation problems. Some officials in charge of the process are on record as being opposed to the use of marijuana in any capacity.

In early July, a legislative panel approved emergency rules allowing the state Medical Marijuana Commission (AMMC) to hire an independent consulting firm to review and score more than 200 applications to operate marijuana dispensaries, opening the door for Arkansas to possibly have medical cannabis products on the shelf by mid-2019.

