Barling Police Chief Resigned, City Confirms

BARLING (KFSM) — The Barling police chief has resigned, city officials confirmed Tuesday (Oct. 9).

Mike Tanner, city administrator for Barling, said Roger Hayden resigned as Barling’s police chief on Friday (Oct. 5).

No interim chief has been assigned, Tanner said.

The resignation came a day after the mayor of Barling, Jerry Barling, died at age 73. Jerry Barling took time off in July to recuperate after battling cancer.

Walley Gattis, a vice mayor, took over mayoral duties while Jerry Barling took time off.