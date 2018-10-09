× Benton County Open Late For Voter Registration

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Tuesday (Oct. 9) is the last day to register to vote in Arkansas for the 2018 mid-terms, and the Benton County clerk’s office will be open late to help residents register.

The office at 215 E. Central Ave. will close at 7 p.m. today instead of 4:30 p.m., according to Channing Barker, communications director for Benton County.

“People get off work and hear it on the radio on their way home and then realize you know panicking they’ve missed the deadline,” said Betsy Harrell, deputy clerk.

“So we just decided couple hours extra would maybe you know just help a few and if we even get one or two that`s worth the effort just to get those extra registrations in.”

Harrell added residents currently living outside Benton County — like those in college — can call the clerk’s office and still register to vote.

Early voting begins Oct. 22. Election day is Nov. 6.