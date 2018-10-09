× Deluxe Burger Closes North Fayetteville Location

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Deluxe Burger has closed its second Fayetteville location on College Avenue, according to note posted on the restaurant’s front door.

The note on the door at 3391 N. College Ave. thanked customers for their support over the years:

To our guests: Deluxe has closed for business. We are honored to have served you, our amazing customers, for the last couple of years…but our run here has come to an end. We sincerely appreciate the continued support you gave us. Thank you.

A call to the restaurant wasn’t immediately returned Tuesday (Oct. 9).