Fayetteville Offense Flexing With WR’s Flanningan & Stuckey

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)--Replacing the senior duo of Kris Mulinga and Cody Gray was never going to be a small task for Billy Dawson. But the Purple Dogs have done just that, and maybe even exceeded 2017's receiving corps.

Enter juniors Connor Flanningan and Beau Stuckey.

"Last year was actually my first year playing receiver cause I used to play quarterback," Flannigan said.

"I actually didn’t play football last year. I played baseball and ran track. I didn’t play football as a sophomore," said Stuckey

But this season, Stuckey and Flannigan have combined for over 1,750 yards and scored 21 touchdowns. And that’s just through six games.

"When you put an athlete in the mind of a competitor, I think you could play those guys at tackle and they’d be pretty good players," head coach Billy Dawson said. "It’s just they’re good football players. They’re two of the best competitors I’ve every coached and it doesn’t matter what you’re doing. It could be football or checkers."

Purple Dog WR Catches Yards TD Yards/Game Total Yards Beau Stuckey (JR) 29 562 8 135 811 Connor Flannigan (JR) 52 854 13 157 941 TOTAL 81 1,416 21 292 1,752

Stuckey, who focused on baseball as a sophomore and is committed to play at Missouri State grew up playing quarterback. Flannigan did as well, and made the transition to wide receiver last year. That allowed Connor to learn from graduated seniors Mulinga and Gray.

"Me and Beau get so happy for each other, like when he scores I’m just as happy as when I score. Like it doesn’t matter, we’re selfless for each other we’re selfless for the team."

Stuckey agreed. "We’re really good friends off the field and we’ve been friends for a couple of years, so it’s really cool to go out there and celebrate touchdowns with the guy."

Fayetteville (5-1, 2-1) travels to Bentonville for a rivalry game on Friday. If the Purple Dogs want to snap a long regular season drought, an aerial attack through Stuckey and Flannigan is one of the main keys.