Severe Storms Power Across Oklahoma Bringing Damage, Heavy Rain

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Severe weather moved across the state Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and damaging winds.

A large storm that stretched across the state started gaining power Tuesday morning, charging east.

The National Weather Service issued multiple Tornado Warnings for several counties in the metro. All Tornado Warnings have since expired.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of central and almost all of eastern Oklahoma until 2 p.m.

Thousands of Oklahomans lost power due to the heavy rain and winds. Crews are working to restore power and it is unknown when power will be fully restored.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says everyone should stay away from downed power lines and anything they are touching.

Several businesses had to temporarily close due to power outages, including the Oklahoma City Zoo, who says they are temporarily closed due to the storm-related power outages and minor damage. Zoo officials say they will reopen the zoo once they ensure it’s safe for guests.

Vehicles were flipped in Midwest City in the parking lot of J.C. Penney, and thankfully, there have been no reports of any injuries. It is unknown if a brief tornado touched down in that area.

There are other areas across the metro that have seen damage, including leaning power lines in Choctaw and Prague.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department has several crews out, including in the 2400 block of SW 81st St where a trampoline is in power lines. The fire department says a concrete block wall was also knocked down in that area. No injuries were reported.