× Severe Thunderstorm Warning For NW Benton County | CANCELLED

WARNING CANCELLED at 1:24PM

The NWS has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for NW Benton County. This lasts until 2PM. Tap HERE for our interactive radar.

60 MPH winds and small hail could be possible with this storm. Heavy rain is likely for the rest of Benton County as well.

This includes towns like: Sulphur Springs and Gravette.

-5NEWS Weather