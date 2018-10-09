Showers And Storms Through Tuesday Evening

Expected scattered showers and storms the rest of Tuesday. This is all being driven by a strong cold front moving in from the northwest.

OVERALL TREND: Less Severe

Why? With such muggy and humid conditions in Arkansas, not just at the surface but several thousand feet up as well, the air is “water-logged.” Storms and thick cloud cover started much earlier than originally expected, which is cutting off the sunlight needed to help fuel these storms. There is still rotation in the atmosphere so the small spin-up tornado risk will linger for some of the stronger storms.

The radar will become pretty unsettled and disorganized Tuesday evening.

The threat for showers and storms will last until 3AM Wednesday morning.

-Matt