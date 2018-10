× Tornado Watch Coverage Extended Into Arkansas

A tornado watch has been issued for Northwest Arkansas and for parts of the River Valley. This lasts until 8PM Tuesday.

Conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form.

Counties included: Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Johnson, LeFlore (OK), Logan, Madison, Scott, Sebastian, Sequoyah (OK), Washington counties.

Tap HERE for our interactive radar.

-5NEWS Weather Team