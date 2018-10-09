Two People Shot On Interstate 40 Near Memphis; Police Looking For Suspect In Black Charger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two people, including a teenage girl, were shot Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 40, police said.

Memphis Police said they received a call at 1:11 near I-40 at North Watkins, where they found two shooting victims.

One, an adult male, was taken to Regional One in critical condition. The teenager was taken in non-critical condition to Le Bonheur.

The suspect fled in a black Dodge Charger. Police are asking anyone with information to call 528-CASH.

Fire and police crews are on the scene near the Hollywood exit, surrounding a wrecked car on the shoulder. Part of the interstate blocked and westbound traffic has slowed to a crawl.