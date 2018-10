× WATCH: Severe Storms Today, Fall Chill Tomorrow

A strong cold front will approach the area today sparking showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms appear likely later today with the main threat being damaging winds, but isolated tornadoes will also be possible. Storms will end overnight as much cooler weather moves in Wednesday.

Severe weather threat today:

Highs today:

Highs tomorrow: