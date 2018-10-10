Going Viral: Oklahoma Boy Does Pregame Dance
NEWCASTLE, Okla. (NEWSON6) — An Oklahoma boy is gaining a lot of attention for his pregame dance.
Ben Clark, 7, plays for Newcastle’s second grade football team, and this is how he gets pumped up for games — by boogieing down.
His mom, Jill, shared this video Saturday and it’s already been view more than 2 million times and climbing.
Jill says this is how Ben is all the time, so he doesn’t understand what all the fuss is about. He scored a touchdown and 2-point conversion during the game.
The players aren’t allowed to dance to celebrate touchdowns, so Ben does chest bumps instead.