Hurricane Michael Relative To Arkansas

Hurricane Michael is the strongest hurricane to ever hit the Florida panhandle on record (since 1851). The hurricane wind field (74+ MPH) stretches for 45 miles in diameter. To put that into perspective, this it how it compares to Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley:

Northwest Arkansas:

If the storm was over NWA, 74+ MPH winds would engulf Bella Vista south to West Fork.

River Valley:

If the storm was over the River Valley, 74+ MPH winds would stretch from Roland to Altus, and Mountainburg to Mainsfield.

-Matt