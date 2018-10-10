Van Buren Boy Lives Out Dream, Competes On American Ninja Warrior Junior

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — For 10 seasons, the show American Ninja Warrior has inspired millions of people around the country and world. Matthew Nichols, a 12-year-old Van Buren native, is one of the masses that watch the show.

But there are still seven years until Nichols can try out to be on his favorite show. Until this summer, when American Ninja Warrior Junior filmed its first season.

"He was begging me to audition or send in submissions, and I thought, you know why not let a kid dream. Why not him," Joy Nichols, Matthew's mother said. "We’ve always called him a monkey child from the time he was little. He was up on top of a cabinet, climbing door frames every time I turned around."