Oklahoma City Zoo Announces Birth Of Baby Elephant

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Zookeepers are celebrating the birth of a new addition at the Oklahoma City Zoo.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden say a female calf, named Kairavi, was born on Tuesday at 11:28 p.m. inside the zoo’s elephant habitat.

Both the mother, Asha, and Kairavi are in good health and are now viewable to guests.

Veterinary staff and animal caretakers were present during the birth, but say that no medical intervention was required. In fact, officials say the entire elephant herd was inside the habitat with Asha during the birth.

Kairavi was able to stand just 12 minutes after being delivered and was nursing just 40 minutes later.

“Asha is an exceptional mother and there is no doubt our new arrival, Kai, will thrive with her elephant family,” said Nick Newby, assistant curator, large mammals. “Not only are we are excited to welcome this new addition to the herd after 22 months of waiting, Kai’s arrival is a testament to the Zoo’s commitment to elephant conservation, and we can’t wait to introduce her to our guests.”

Kairavi is the third elephant calf born at the Oklahoma City Zoo and is the third offspring for Asha.

In case you were wondering, ‘Kairavi’ means moonlight in Sanskrit.