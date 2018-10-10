Path Of Tornadic Circulation In The River Valley

A tornadic supercell formed near the Arkansas River in Logan County on Tuesday (Oct 9, 2018). Reports of a tornado touching down began in the Altus, Arkansas area in southeastern Franklin County.

Here’s the path of the circulation based on radar data:

The white line shows you the path of the center of the circulation. Likely the tornado bounced up and down a few times along this track.

The storm crossed over I-40 and eventually slid into extreme western Johnson County near Hunt, AR. Video of more pronounced tornado came in as the storm neared the foothills of the mountains of the Ozark National Forest.

First stages near Altus:

Later near Hunt, AR:

