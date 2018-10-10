× Police: Missouri Man Sexually Abused Four Fayetteville Children

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police on Tuesday arrested a Missouri man after he reportedly admitted to sexually abusing four children, two who were younger than 12.

Donald Bonner, 69, of Seligman, Mo., was arrested Tuesday (Oct. 9) in connection with two counts of rape and two counts of sexual indecency with a child.

Two children told authorities in August that Bonner had raped them, according to an arrest report.

Bonner later met with Fayetteville police and said he’d raped both kids, along with two other children police didn’t know about.

Police said Bonner’s accounts matched the rapes described by the two children who reported him in August.

When asked why he raped the kids, Bonner said he “just wanted to have sex with (them),” according to the report.

Bonner was being held Wednesday (Oct. 10) at the Washington County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

He has a hearing set for Nov. 9 in Washington County Circuit Court.